Cindy Crawford, 56, is flawless as she strips down to bikini and reveals incredible figure The supermodel is age-defying!

Cindy Crawford remains one of the world's most iconic supermodels – and it's not hard to see why.

MORE: Cindy Crawford's $99.5million Malibu estate has to be seen to be believed

This week, the 56-year-old stripped down to her bikini for an Instagram photo and blew fans away with her incredible figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cindy Crawford talks about the death of her brother

Cindy can be seen in the candid snapshot posing in a navy-blue two-piece with a warm white coat left undone. "Apres swim," she captioned the post, along with a white love heart.

READ: 5 major style lessons we've learnt from Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

MORE: Cindy Crawford's $7.5million home is simply stunning

Her toned stomach and never-ending legs take centre stage in the image – and caused quite a stir amongst her fans, friends and family.

Age-defying Cindy looks incredible in her latest photo

Daughter Kaia Gerber was one of the first to comment on the post, simply writing: "Hot!!" while top swimwear designer Melissa Odabash added: "Always flawless." "The most beautiful woman on the planet!" a third follower noted, as a fourth stated: "The BODY!"

READ: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's hottest style moments

MORE: The 90s celebrity hairstyles that we are still in love with today

Legendary supermodel ruled the runway back in the 1990s alongside her fellow members of the 'Big Six'. She has now effectively passed on the baton to her daughter Kaia Gerber, who is following in her footsteps.

The star with her lookalike daughter Kaia

Kaia, 20, is Cindy’s youngest child with businessman husband Rande Gerber. The couple, who have been married since May 1998, are also parents to 23-year-old model son Presley.

READ: Nineties supermodels and their lookalike model kids: Cindy Crawford, Elizabeth Hurley and more

MORE: Cindy Crawford twins with daughter Kaia Gerber as pair reunite for red carpet

In a 2018 interview with Town and Country, Cindy opened up about her experience of motherhood and her approach to raising a family.

"Kids don't always listen, but they are always watching what you do," she shared.

Cindy and husband Rande with their two children

"If you're polite to people, they learn to be polite. If you make family time a priority, they don't even question spending time together."

She continued: "If I'm constantly berating myself in front of them - I look old, I have more wrinkles every year, I can't have that dessert because I'll get fat - then they learn to do the same thing. You lead by example."

Read more HELLO! US stories here