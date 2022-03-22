Cindy Crawford's $99.5million former Malibu estate has to be seen to be believed Cindy and her husband Rande Gerber sold the house for $45million in 2018

An incredible Malibu estate that previously belonged to supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber has hit the market for $99.5million – over double what the couple sold it for in 2018.

Cindy and Rande sold their former home for $45million to Yellowstone star Barret Swatek and her husband Adam Weiss, and continue to live in a $7.5million home nearby.

The supermodel had previously revealed her own exclusive tour of the house in her video for Vogue's 73 Questions back in 2017, and the new listing with Jade Mills of Coldwall Banker, Beverly Hills, has revealed an unrivalled look inside the house, which boasts direct access to the beach and sits on a three acre estate, with stunning coastal views.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the residence itself spans 7,450 square feet and is designed to take advantage of the beautiful views, with several terraces and expansive decks ideal for entertaining. The house boasts a living room, den, dining area and gourmet kitchen with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open out to a wraparound deck with a fire pit.

Cindy Crawford sold this house in 2018

The master suite has dual spa-like bathrooms and a walk-in closet, along with its own fireplace and sitting area, while another bedroom has its own private entrance, bathroom and kitchen.

Other impressive facilities include a gym, media room, tennis courts and an outdoor pool and spa complete with a cabana with its own fireplace, all with those dreamy sea views.

The house is now on the market for $99.5million

While Cindy and Rande offloaded the lavish estate in 2018, they still have an impressive property portfolio that includes a holiday villa in Los Cabos, Mexico, next door to Rande's best friend and business partner George Clooney.

They also bought a $3million condo in The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Miami Beach in March 2021, which boasts two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The development sits in seven-and-a-half acres on the beach and offers all the luxuries expected of a world-class resort including private boat docking, captained yachts, rooftop pools, restaurants, a cinema, health and wellness resources and much more.

