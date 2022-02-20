Cindy Crawford receives love after heartfelt tribute on her special day The model shared some great advice

Cindy Crawford is feeling the love! The supermodel took to Instagram on the eve of her 56th birthday to share a heartfelt tribute to her younger self.

MORE: Cindy Crawford is dazzling in latest candid bathrobe picture

The star posted an adorable black and white picture of herself as a kid, with braids on each side of her head and sitting next to a birthday cake.

Cindy posted the throwback image along with a lengthy caption detailing what she would like to tell a younger version of herself. She started it with: "On the eve of another birthday, looking back at little Cindy and thinking about what I would tell her."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cindy reveals secret behind her incredible hair

MORE: Nineties supermodels and their lookalike model kids: Cindy Crawford, Elizabeth Hurley and more

She continued the meaningful message by writing: "I would tell her everyone feels nervous in new situations and sometimes you just have to fake it 'til you make it. I would tell her not to be afraid to make a fool of herself— dance, sing, etc more — even if she isn't good at it."

Celebrities and fans alike flooded Cindy's instagram comments with congratulations and commended her for sharing her birthday reflection. Fellow model Christie Brinkley wrote: "Great advice for every age!! Happy Birthday!!"

Cindy celebrates her 56th birthday

Frederique van der Wal also wrote: "Wonderful insights! The best thing is to keep growing and shedding those layers we have put on ourselves." Iconic models such as Christy Turlington, Amber Valetta, and Alessandra Ambrosio also wrote best wishes for the star.

MORE: Cindy Crawford's office in $7.5million home is filled with family memories

MORE: Cindy Crawford completely steals the show in a gorgeous gown with a high slit

The mom-of-two concluded her heartwarming caption with more great advice, writing: "Be vulnerable. Risk showing her true self to people she loves— the payoff is worth it. Practice gratitude. Keep growing and learning and becoming… life is a blessing!"

Cindy dazzles in a picture from her incredible home

Despite 20 February marking another year for Cindy, she continuously proves that she doesn't age. The star stunned her followers with one of her latest posts on Instagram, where she show-cased her toned, mile-long legs clad in a plunging black bathing suit.

Cindy shared a glimpse of how she maintains her impressive figure, in a picture taken from her incredible home gym, full of high-tech machinery and woodwork.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.