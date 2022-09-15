Ali Wentworth supports husband George Stephanopoulos' big new project The ABC News star has a lot going on

George Stephanopoulos has already dived back into the thick of things at Good Morning America after only recently returning from a lush family vacation.

The TV anchor is spearheading a new project that's set to release on Hulu called Power Trip, which will see reporters chasing political candidates around the nation.

It will be released as a weekly docu-series chronicling seven young reporters with little experience who leave their lives behind to become "embeds."

They completely immerse themselves into the campaign trail of the candidates they each will be reporting on for the upcoming midterm elections while documenting everything over a 24/7 news cycle.

George, along with being the producer, is also the advisor for these reporters, having briefed them prior to their departure and interacting with them over Zoom while they're embedded.

"It's going to take you behind the scenes of a political campaign like it's never been done before," he said on GMA with Robin Roberts and Cecilia Vega.

George revealed that he was helming the new docuseries Power Trip

George's wife, Ali Wentworth, showed her support for her husband's exciting new endeavor as she took to social media with a brief news item about the series.

"Suiting up the next generation of journalists!" she excitedly wrote, with a few of her fans cheering her on in the comments section as well.

In an interview with Variety, George even stated his hope for the series, sharing that if received well, it could be picked up by ABC News for the 2024 Presidential elections as well.

The piece read: "The seven embeds will fan out across the nation, potentially covering closely-watched Senate races in Pennsylvania or Georgia; examining voter trends in Texas or hot issues in California.

Ali showed her support for her husband's new endeavor

"As they set about to find stories and headlines for ABC, they will check in with Stephanopoulos, who will have to be poised to advise at a moment’s notice, depending on how stories develop."

