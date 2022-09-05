Ali Wentworth issues hilarious warning to George Stephanopoulos' 'admirer' The GMA star and Go Ask Ali podcaster are couple goals!

George Stephanopoulos may be one of the most famous morning show anchors thanks to Good Morning America, but he is notoriously private outside of work.

MORE: What George Stephanopoulos really thinks of co-star Robin Roberts

The TV star rarely gives interviews and isn't active on social media, but from time to time his wife Ali Wentworth shares family pictures and updates - much to the delight of fans.

Most recently, the Go Ask Ali podcast star took to Instagram to share a photo of her husband tucking into his lunch as David Burtka admired him in the background while jokingly poking his tongue out.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

"Keep away from my hubbie @dbelicious. You have one!" Ali wrote alongside the photo. David then commented on the funny post, writing: "Never!! He will be mine!"

MORE: Ali Wentworth stuns in leopard print swimsuit while at home in New York

MORE: George Stephanopoulos mourns death of colleague live on air

George has been enjoying some time off work with his wife and their daughters Elliott and Harper over the summer.

The journalist had been absent from GMA in order to take a break and spend a few precious moments with his family, but returned recently to undertake his regular hosting duties.

George Stephanopoulos has an admirer!

Ali previously summarized the end of their summer adventures in another hilariously candid snapshot on Instagram.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos takes break from show as popular co-star steps in

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth spend time apart for this reason

Sharing a picture of herself eating an ice cream with a rather upset look on her face, she wrote: "Strong feelings about summer ending…."

Many of her fans agreed with her, citing that they didn't want autumn to arrive, and for Ali and George, it marked a return to normalcy and time away from their kids as they prepare to return to school and college.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have been married for 20 years

The podcast host previously shared a photograph showing her embracing her husband while on their sun-soaked Greek vacation, posing for a picture by their pool. Ali simply captioned the sweet image: "Greece with my Greek," as fans weighed in calling them "adorable," and wishing them a happy vacation.

MORE: GMA fans react to temporary shake-up as all main anchors are on vacation

MORE: George Stephanopoulos receives outpour of support following major career news

Ali and George have been married for 20 years and will be celebrating their wedding anniversary in November.

The couple met after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends and it didn't take long for them to get engaged after their whirlwind romance. The pair live in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with their daughters.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.