Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopolous look so in love during sun-drenched Greek getaway

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopolous are still going strong after 20 years of marriage as they look more in love than ever.

The longtime couple are vacationing in Greece and appear to be having an amazing time.

The pair appeared in a photo on Instagram in which they were cuddled up poolside in the stunning-looking location.

WATCH: Ali Wentworth jokes that she's divorcing George Stephanopolous

Ali simply captioned the sweet image: "Greece with my Greek," as fans weighed in calling them "adorable," and wishing them a happy vacation.

Others noted their color-coordinated, blue outfits and added heart emojis.

Ali and George tied the knot in 2001 at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Greek Orthodox Church in New York City, where George's father Rev. Dr. Robert G. Stephanopoulos performed the ceremony.

Ali and George wore matching outfits

A year later, the couple welcomed their oldest daughter Elliott, shortly followed by second daughter Harper.

They met after being set up on a blind date, and got engaged just two months later.

The actress, TV presenter and podcaster opened up about their romance during a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012.

George and Ali married in 2001

"I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," she said. "I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

After agreeing to go on the blind date to please her friend, Ali realised that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

George told New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

The rest is history!

