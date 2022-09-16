David Beckham wells up as he passes by the late Queen's coffin The professional footballer looked emotional

A sombre-looking David Beckham appeared to well up as he filed past the Queen's coffin on Friday.

Unable to hide his grief, the dad-of-four looked visibly moved as he paid his respects to the late monarch whose coffin is currently lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

WATCH: David looked emotional as he filed past Her Majesty's coffin

Earlier that afternoon, the 47-year-old was spotted joining the public as they queued for hours to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty's coffin.

According to MailOnline, David joined the queue in the early hours of the morning at 2am. He reportedly made his way into Westminster Hall at around 3.30pm after waiting 13 hours.

David joined the line at 2am

Speaking to ITV News, the pro footballer said: "It's a sad day, but it's a day for us to remember the incredible legacy that she's left… I think it'll take a long time to understand [the Queen's death] because I think Her Majesty meant so much in so many different ways."

David finished by adding: "This day was always going to be difficult for the nation, it's difficult for everyone around the world because everyone is feeling it.

"Our thoughts are with the family and obviously with everybody here today because it's special to be here, to celebrate and to hear the different stories, what people have to say."

The Queen's funeral takes place on Monday

The husband of Victoria Beckham joined fellow celebrities Holly Willoughby and Susanna Reid who also paid their respects to the late Queen.

The broadcasters were photographed in pictures obtained by MailOnline looking visibly moved by the solemn occasion. Holly wore an all-black ensemble, including a black blouse with a black jacket over the top as well as a black face mask. She walked through with her hands held in front of her as she observed the coffin.

The star penned a touching tribute

David's latest appearance comes after he paid tribute to Her Majesty's impressive 70-year-reign with a moving social media post. Taking to Instagram, the star penned: "I'm truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service."

He concluded by adding: "Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace. This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family…"

