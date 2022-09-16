David Beckham joins the queue to pay respects to the Queen alongside Holly Willoughby

Isabelle Casey
David Beckham was spotted joining the public in the infamous queue to see Her Majesty's coffin at Westminster Hall on Friday.
Captured by countless fans joining the thousands of members of the public as they queued through London, the former footballer, 47, was seen donning a flat cap for the occasion.
One Twitter user caught a glimpse of the doting father and penned: "Oooh and DAVID BECKHAM is just a few lines behind us in the snake. It’s causing quite the stir.
"The Queue is now full of people trying to photograph David Beckham and forgetting to actually move onwards. It’s madness! I feel a bit sorry for him, but he’s taking it very well.
David was spotted by fellow queue members
"It’s made me almost forget that we’ve been in The Queue almost TWELVE HOURS though."
The husband of Victoria Beckham joined fellow celebrities Holly Willoughby and Susanna Reid who also paid their respects to the Queen.
Holly, and her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield, were seen walking through Westminster Hall, where the Queen's body is currently lying in state.
The broadcasters were photographed in pictures obtained by MailOnline looking visibly moved by their experience. Holly wore an all-black ensemble, including a black blouse with a black jacket over the top as well as a black face mask. She walked through with her hands held in front of her as she observed the coffin.
Susanna Reid was also in the queue
Close friend and fellow presenter, Phillip, followed closely behind her in a black suit and tie with a white shirt. It is not known whether the duo were at Westminster within a public or private capacity.
Their visit came soon after fellow ITV anchor Susanna Reid paid tribute to Her Majesty and attended Westminster with her mother. Documenting the historical occasion on social media, she wrote: "Evening - along with my lovely mum and her very good friend, I have just experienced a moment in history - witnessing the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. At once majestic and peaceful."
