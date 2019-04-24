David Beckham's fans hilariously tease him after he wishes the Queen happy birthday The cheek!

David Beckham found himself the butt of many a joke after he wished the Queen a very happy birthday on Instagram. The retired footballer shared some very regal photos of Her Majesty in the present day and when she was younger, plus a throwback to when he met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in June 2016. "Happy Birthday your Majesty. Thank you for always being the inspiration our country deserves... Have the most amazing day," David wrote on the monarch's 93rd birthday last week.

While the post racked up nearly one million likes from David's Instagram followers, several left some rather hilarious replies about his efforts to receive a knighthood. "You're not getting knighted David give it a rest," one fan told the sports star, while a second agreed: "You really want that knighthood don't you Dave." "Going for the old knighthood are ya Dave?" another asked, while a fourth quipped: "Still trying mate lol."

David, 43, has a great relationship with the royal family and has met them various times before. He has been invited to Buckingham Palace to attend the Queen's Young Leaders Award, has teamed up with Prince William for United for Wildlife and is an ambassador for Prince Harry's Invictus Games. In 2003 when he was England's football captain, David was also made an OBE.

But the quips about a potential knighthood come after David's emails were hacked in 2017, seeming to suggest that he only did charity work for UNICEF to secure a knighthood. The ex-footballer also appeared to criticise the Queen's honours system. A spokesperson for David said at the time: "This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture."

David's wife Victoria, meanwhile, received her OBE from Prince William in 2017 for her services to the fashion industry. "It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today," Victoria said at the time. "I'm proud to be British, honoured and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge. If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things. I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband; without their love and support, none of this would be possible."

