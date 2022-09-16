The royal family share heartwarming family photos in touching tribute to the Queen The Queen passed away last week

The royal family shared the most touching tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on Friday, with a series of heartwarming family photos.

Taking to Instagram, the official page for the royal family posted a carousel of images of the late monarch spanning her life surrounded by her family members, in tribute to the support they gave her, from her own parents, the Queen Mother and King George VI, to her grandchildren.

Alongside the images read a lengthy caption explaining how much the Queen relied on the steadfast support of her closest family members throughout her historical reign. It started saying: "'Our children, and all my family, have given me such love and unstinting help over the years.'

"The Queen's family provided a foundation from which she drew strength and comfort throughout her life.Her Majesty grew up in a loving family with her sister Margaret and her parents The Duke and Duchess of York (later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth).

The royal family offical Instagram page shared the images

"In a letter from The King following Princess Elizabeth's marriage to Prince Philip in 1947, he offered a glimpse into their closeness as a family: 'I have watched you grow up all these years with pride under the skilful direction of Mummy, who, as you know is the most marvellous person in the World in my eyes, and I can, I know, always count on you, and now Philip, to help us in our work."

The caption also referenced Prince Philip's role as Her Majesty's consort throughout her reign. Quoting the Queen, it read: "'He has quite simply been my strength and stay all these years,' the Queen said in her speech to mark the couple's Golden Wedding Anniversary. 'I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.'"

The Queen's coffin is currently in Westminster Hall whilst the public pay tribute to her

The sweet message also attributed the Queen's support to her grandchildren as well as her son King Charles, who following Philip's retirement in 2019, accompanied The Queen to many royal events.

The caption concluded: "'The Queen's kindness and sense of humour, her innate sense of calm and perspective, and her love of family and home are all attributes I experience first-hand.'"

