Lady Gaga shares tearful apology video after disrupted Chromatica Ball concert

Lady Gaga was left sorely disappointed as the close of her extravagant Chromatica Ball was marred by adverse weather conditions.

The final night of her tour was slated in Miami, and nearing the end of the show, a rain and thunderstorm interrupted proceedings.

Eventually, the situation was deemed too dangerous for the show to go on, with the singer then announcing that they'd have to cancel the rest of the evening.

She took to social media afterwards to share a video of herself in an emotional state, letting the tears flow as she apologized to her many fans for the disruption.

"I know for a really long time, I've always wanted to be that hardcore bad [expletive]," she said. "What I really want is to also be responsible and loving.

"I don't know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers," Gaga continued, describing how dangerously close the lightning strikes were.

Gaga shared a tearful apology video after having to cancel the rest of her show

While brandishing a bouquet of flowers, as she got even more choked up, she added: "And whoever threw these on stage, I will cherish them forever.

"It took so much in my heart to get back to a place where I can perform and be healthy," the Rain On Me singer wrote as she was flooded with waves of supportive messages from friends and fans alike.

Alongside a photograph of her tear-stricken face after the show holding the flowers, she shared a detailed message in which she said: "Look, for years some of you have called me 'mother monster,' in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me.

"This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever—it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.

The singer's message garnered her a wave of love and support

"Sure, OF COURSE, I wanted to sing rain on me for you in the rain. 'I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive'—I guess somehow I knew this moment would happen and I am so grateful to you, my dancers, my band the whole crew everyone my family and friends."

