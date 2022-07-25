Lady Gaga looks phenomenal in bold red lip and metallic stage attire The Mother Monster is giving glamor

Lady Gaga is back with another jaw-dropping look as she takes us behind-the-scenes to her glam room of her Chromatic Ball Tour before she hits the stage.

One of the various tour clothes the megastar wears when taking the stage is a metallic figure-hugging dress with a unique hefty belt around the waist, as displayed in the video.

Her bleached blonde brows are perfectly arched, and she has half-slicked back, blonde bob hair on show. Donning a geometric eye look, her black eyeliner is circularly shaped around her lid with further white eyeliner in her waterline. Her nails are painted black, suitable to match her tour wardrobe.

WATCH: Discover Lady Gaga's most jaw-dropping outfits and red carpet moments of all time

The Born This Way singer has her headset microphone locked in, but admirers are more drawn to her bold, glossy red lips.

The star humbly introduces herself as Lady Gaga as she explains that she is taking a minute before hitting the stage to tell eager fans all about the trusty products she wears on her lips.

Gaga reveals that she is using her Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer, a pure pigment lip product that is also transfer-proof, water-resistant, a full coverage hue, and has a glossy finish, from her own cosmetics line Haus Labs.

The Star Is Born actress enthusiastically explains how to use the product: "What you do is you take this lipstick, you shake it, you let it dry on your lips for 15 seconds, do not smack them and then it is completely zero transfer, vegan patent leather lip."

The four gloss products in the collection — Rose Shine, Red Coral Shine, Cherry Shine, and Ruby Shine — are then displayed by the star.

Although she says her favorite colour is Rose, she frequently wears Ruby Shine on stage as seen in the video. "I love calling it a vegan cotton leather lip because all of our products are vegan, but also it looks just like patent leather, which I love," she adds.

Lady Gaga during the opening night of The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour in Dusseldorf, Germany

The House of Gucci protagonist explains that the electric red was inspired by her lip at the Super Bowl, where curious fans questioned what she was wearing.

Gaga originally had her own unique formula for the product, but she later created it in Haus Labs for the general public to purchase. She then expresses her appreciation to those that joined her tour in the last moments of the video.

She also informs her 53.1 million followers that Haus Labs and Sephora will shortly begin selling the products: “​​This lipstick is coming out on July 26 which is national lipstick day. So just remember high shine, zero transfer, and to us that is a lip lacquer that makes for a really truly monster lip.”

