Jenna Bush Hager attests to the late Queen's humor as she details surprising conversation What a sweet story

Since the Queen's passing on 8 September, celebrities and dignitaries alike all over the world have taken to social media and beyond to pay their respects to the royal family, and share their stories of meeting Her Majesty.

Jenna Bush Hager is the latest to do so, giving rare insight into the late Queen's personality and humor as she detailed the moment her father, George Bush, met the royal.

Prior to sharing the heartfelt memory of the monarch, the Today host previously shared her first hand account of the moment the now King Charles III learned of his mother's ailing health, having had dinner with him the night before her passing.

As she was discussing more unforgettable stories about the Queen's life with co-host Hoda Kotb, the star recalled when she came to visit the White House during her father's presidency, during which time Jenna was in her early twenties.

She said: "She came for the royal visit, for the state dinner with my parents, and it's very hilarious because she's – you can tell that she and my dad are making some sort of wild joke," referring to a photo of the Queen alongside Prince Philip, Laura Bush and the former president.

The photo sees the two former heads of state smiling and looking at each other, while their spouses look towards them.

Jenna had nothing but praise for the royal family

Jenna added: "Prince Philip and my mother, who are probably slightly more dignified, are looking over like, 'This is not the time.'"

Sharing more details about the conversation between the two, she said that her father told her he was said to the Queen: "Well I know every family has a black sheep. You're meeting mine,' in reference to himself."

Both the star's father and her grandfather met the Queen several times

The mother-of-three revealed that according to her father, the Queen quite enjoyed the joke, adding that: "She found that to be funny, and I think, you know, so many times we think of this monarch as not human, but also, we are watching a family grieve a woman who has kept their family together," acknowledging how difficult it must be to go through the mourning process so publicly, and commending the royal family for their impeccable composure.

Fans praised her for sharing the story, taking to social media to write: "Jenna you are wonderful," and: "I love this story!" as well as: "I love when Jenna shares special moments from her family."

