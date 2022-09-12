Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager reunite on changed Today They're back together once more!

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's collective fans have missed seeing them together on screen over the past few days.

But they breathed a collective sigh of relief when it was announced that the two were back together once again to resume their show, Today with Hoda and Jenna.

After a slew of guest hosts taking their spot, the pair were reunited on screen having previously jetted off for family holidays or work assignments.

However, that wasn't all that they were excited about; their comeback marked the beginning of a new season for the show, and that called for a bit of a revamp.

The show revealed that with a new season came a new intro, featuring the two ladies in bright outfits as they danced in a New York skyscraper, surrounded by glass windows showing off the stunning skyline.

Jenna donned an iridescent mini dress with paillettes while Hoda wore a crisp fuchsia pantsuit and they looked as cheerful as ever.

Hoda and Jenna reunited for their show's new season

They even kicked off the new season with a slew of major guests, with Monday's first show alone featuring Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Blake Shelton.

Dove Cameron, Nicole Richie, Viola Davis, and Lee Ann Rimes are among the many other celebrities slated to appear in the season's inaugural week.

"We're BACK! And with a new show intro! We're so excited to ring in the new season with you. It all starts right now…," the show's social media excitedly stated alongside the new intro.

Fans and friends enthusiastically celebrated their return, with one saying: "Let's go ladies," and another stating: "My queens!!!!!!!! Cannot wait!!!" while a third added: "OMG yay!! I'm in and I can't wait to watch it, bring it on."

The inaugural week will feature a slew of incredible guests

The first episode of the new season, however, was interrupted by continued coverage of the late Queen Elizabeth II's proceedings, with Kourtney's interview coming right after.

