Today's Jenna Bush Hager is all legs in romantic photo with her husband The TV star took to social media

Today's Jenna Bush Hager took to social media on Friday to share an update from her latest trip to Scotland.

Jumping on her Instagram Stories, the 40-year-old posted a seriously loved-up snap of herself cozying up to her husband, Henry. In the photo, the beloved presenter flaunted her elongated legs which appeared to go on for miles.

Opting for a pair of flattering flared jeans, Jenna looked impressively stylish as she beamed for the camera. The mum-of-three teamed her 70s-inspired denim wear with a burgundy top and a form-fitting plaid blazer.

In a separate photo posted to her account, the presenter shared a stunning photo inside an historical building adorned with ornate details. Gushing with admiration, Jenna simply captioned her photo: "Scotland was a dream."

The couple paid a visit to Scotland

A third photo showed a portrait of the late monarch dressed in full regalia in the middle of the Scottish Highlands, flanked by rocky streams and patches of heather.

Jenna's loved-up snap comes after she opened up about her recent engagement with King Charles III before he ascended the throne. The Today with Hoda & Jenna host was visiting Scotland in order to interview Camilla, the Queen Consort, and enjoyed dinner with the King while Camilla was delayed on a flight to Scotland.

Jenna and Henry tied the knot in 2008

Speaking about the experience, Jenna explained: "It was a lovely meal…We had a wonderful evening filled with conversation that felt joyful…so I think this was sort of a surprise."

She continued: "The next morning we were setting up the interview… At 12.30 we heard running up and down the halls, and it was her team and his team. They had been incredible and professional and funny and light-hearted.

The late monarch passed away on 8 September

"They came in and said, 'Can you please be quiet, there's a call. He's on a call.' All of a sudden, we heard a helicopter, which they don't take lightly, go off and they came in and said, 'Your interview - which up until then we knew they were excited about - has been postponed,' they had just left for Balmoral.

"They said the Queen is ill and they have gone and rushed off to be with her. And we just said our hearts are with them. It was a disappointment, I can’t wait to talk books with her, I still hope I get to."

