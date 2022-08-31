Jenna Bush Hager makes surprising comparison for co-star Hoda Kotb The NBC anchor has her reasons

Jenna Bush Hager and her co-star Hoda Kotb love to have fun on their usual segment of Fourth Hour of Today, also called Today with Hoda and Jenna.

The two of them often dive into some conversations that could be divisive to fans and sometimes, they dive into ones they can't help but relate with.

On occasion, however, the odd surprising claim will be made that takes fans aback at first and then eventually makes the most sense.

Such a conversation happened in a recent episode of the show, where Jenna made an odd comparison for Hoda, but eventually proved her point excellently.

She started off by saying: "Hoda is the most disciplined," then going on to compare the mother-of-two to a dad, which Hoda couldn't help but chuckle to.

Specifically, she mentioned that her co-star reminded her of her own dad, former President George W. Bush. "Why do I remind you of your dad?" Hoda even questioned.

Jenna compared Hoda to her own dad

"Because you're always early, you're yelling at people to come on," Jenna explained, even saying that if she was saying they would leave at 2, they're "really leaving at 1:30."

She even went so far as to say that when she'd suggest that it was time for people to leave, she'd just turn off the lights.

Hoda couldn't stop giggling along to Jenna's confession, and the comment about the lights in particular left her in hysterics.

"You're athletic, you're competitive," Jenna continued adding, saying that she didn't need someone to keep her in check because she did it herself.

"Well, maybe because I'm a little bit controlling," Hoda added, saying that she was unable to tolerate uncertainty or people being late.

Their hysterical conversation made fans appreciate them more

Fans reacted to the entire conversation with love and appreciation for both hosts, with one writing: "I can relate to Hoda for sure. This is ME! Ask anyone," and another saying: "The two of you are just fabulous and I appreciate all the laughs."

