Mel C reveals fellow Spice Girls' sweet reaction to her new memoir

They are five women who have shared some jaw-dropping life experiences: shooting to worldwide stardom, storming the charts, selling millions of records and touring the world.

So it was only natural that when Melanie Chisholm – aka Melanie C – came to putting her life story into words, she would want the approval of her fellow Spice Girls.

"The girls have been so supportive. I breathed a huge sigh of relief when everyone had read it and came back with positive comments," Melanie exclusively tells HELLO! of her bandmates, Melanie "Mel B" Brown, Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner (née Halliwell) and Emma Bunton.

"It was a big step for me to have the seal of approval from the people my story affected the most. I was very conscious of not telling other people’s stories. This is my story, but of course the Spice Girls and my own family come into it a lot, so I was keen for them to get a good look at it before it went out into the world," says the 48-year-old pop star, who invited HELLO! and an array of her famous friends to celebrate the launch of her memoir Who I Am: My Story at a star-studded soirée at The Ivy Club in London.

Melanie’s decision to release her memoir has made her the fourth Spice Girl to tell her story in print. Emma Bunton is now the only one yet to put pen to paper.

"I spoke to the girls about it first, and they were fine," she says. "They know I wouldn’t expose anything inappropriate about them personally. It’s about finding a balance. Obviously I want people to understand things, but you have to be sensitive."

Who I Am: My Story by Melanie C (Welbeck) is out now.

