Emma Bunton has delighted fans across the globe after revealing she enjoyed a socially-distanced walk with her Spice Girls bandmates, Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel B and Mel C.

Speaking on her Sunday Heart FM radio show, the 44-year-old - aka Baby Spice - told listeners that the five stars met up last week and headed off for a hike in the woods together.

"As things slowly, slowly start to get back to normal and we've all started to meet up with friends again haven't we?" she shared. "Which is strange… I actually started to think I would never see them again… well unless it was on Zoom calls. And this week, yes, I finally got to meet up with Geri, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria!"

"Now you may think we propped up a bar somewhere or had drinks in the garden but no! We went on a social distancing walk in the woods, yes," she added.

The former pop star then drew comparisons between summer 2019 and summer 2020, and how the group - minus Victoria - were finishing their reunion tour. "This time last year we were performing at Wembley all glammed up," she said. "Well this year we were in wellies, walking in the rain… Yes, something you don't see every day – five Spice Girls in their wellies!"

The Spice Girls met up last week

Unfortunately for Spice Girls fans, the stars are yet to share any pictures from their secret get-together. After months of speculation, the girl group revealed in 2018 that they would embark on a reunion tour in summer 2019. However, Victoria chose not to take part in order to focus on her fashion line.

At the time, the fashion designer admitted it was "difficult to say no" to the reunion as she insisted she will forever "be a Spice Girl". On Good Morning America, Victoria explained: "I'm so proud of everything I achieved and I'm proud of them, I can't wait to take my kids and see it. In spirit I will absolutely be there with them."

