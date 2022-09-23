Victoria Beckham flashes toned abs in skin-tight gym kit

Ever the style queen, Victoria Beckham debuted a slightly different look on Friday as she hit the gym for a gruelling core workout.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham's 11 cutest moments with mini-me Harper Seven

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old treated her fans to a stunning new photo, whilst simultaneously giving fans a sneak peek inside her favourite tummy sculpting exercises.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham returns to Spice Girls days with surprise karaoke performance

In the photo, Victoria looked effortlessly stylish as she showed off her impressive gym gains in front of a giant, floor-length mirror.

READ: David Beckham reveals how wife Victoria still impresses him 25 years into relationship

MORE: The Beckhams' surprising plans to transform £12m Cotswolds home could take several years

Swapping her usual glam get-up for a matching baby blue gym set, the fashion mogul proved that she's a veritable style icon whatever the weather.

The fashion designer showcased her abs

Opting for skin-tight kit comprising high-waisted leggings and a scooped neck sports bra, the former Spice Girl flaunted her enviable abs and toned legs.

She completed her sporty look with a pair of matching blue trainers, and pulled her brunette locks into a low ponytail for the ultimate classy gym look.

Sharing details of her outfit, Victoria captioned her post: "Nothing like a subtle pop of colour for your gym kit! For drop seven of #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham, we've worked with a new, tightly woven, matte concept fabric designed to sculpt the body in all the right places, flattering the tummy and lifting the bum."

Victoria is married to former England captain David Beckham

The star's fans flocked to the comment section to heap praise on the fashion designer, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning," whilst a second remarked: "YOU look amazinggggggg".

"Oh that's nice, can you show more routines?" asked a third, and a fourth quipped: "You could wear a bin bag and make it look fashionable and desirable."

Victoria's workout look comes after she had a rumoured fallout with her son's wife, Nicola Peltz. Their disagreement was supposedly sparked by the fact that the actress didn't wear a wedding gown designed by her mother-in-law.

David and Victoria share four children together

Speaking to Variety, the newlyweds insisted that there was no rift and that while she initially intended to wear a dress designed by Victoria, she was later told that her atelier couldn't make it in time.

This week, the 27-year-old gave a new interview and confessed that reading reports that she never intended to wear a Victoria design really "hurt [her] feelings".

"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress," Nicola told GRAZIA USA.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in April 2022

"I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story," she added.

When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings.

"I try not to let it, but it's just not the truth. It's just a bit of a bummer when you're like, 'Oh, people think that,' but it's just not true,” she told the publication.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.