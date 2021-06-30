Melanie C reveals daughter's hilarious reaction to Robbie Williams 'romance' The Spice Girls star went on a few dates with the Angels singer

Spice Girls singer Melanie C has touched upon her former romance with fellow pop star Robbie Williams, which took place back in the day during their height of fame in the nineties.

Speaking on the Celebrity Search Engine podcast with host Abbie McCarthy, the 47-year-old was asked about her dating history - which has included the likes of Robbie Williams and Jason 'J' Brown.

Much to the amusement of her 12-year-old daughter Scarlet, whom she shares with former partner Thomas Starr, Mel C divulged: "There's been lots of rumours. Probably my most rock'n'roll alleged romance was with Anthony Kiedis from Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

"My daughter takes the mickey out of me because I think I maybe had one or two dates with Robbie Williams back in the day."

She added: "Jay from Five! We dated for a little while and he's lovely and he's still a friend. We don't see each other very often, but we stay in touch."

Mel C formed part of the Spice Girls

Mel has previously opened up about her brief one-month fling with Robbie, telling crowds at a pub in South London: "It was such a long time ago, a decade ago and it was really nothing to write home about."

The mum-of-one was part of the most famous girl bands in the world – and was known by her stage name Sporty Spice. She is also a DJ who has celebrated an incredible solo career.

With 90 million records sold with the Spice Girls, the group will soon be celebrating 25 years since the release of Wannabe. "There are so many more exciting things later on this year. I can’t reveal too much," teased the star.

Asked whether there will be another Spice Girls tour, Mel replied: "I can't speak for everybody but if it was down to me, as soon as we can, we will. The success of the shows in 2019 and just how much we loved it, we have to do it. If we don't do it, I'll be very, very cross!"

