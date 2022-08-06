Spice Girls fans go wild as former members Geri Horner and Mel C mark very special milestone Celebrations are in order!

Spice Girls fans could not get enough of Geri Horner's latest update which saw fellow band member Mel C pen a special message to the star in celebration of her 50th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the former Ginger Spice shared an incredible video with a montage of photos of herself alongside incredibly famous faces including the late Sir George Michael, Prince Charles and even Nelson Mandela!

Captioning the fabulous clip she penned: "I get to be 50! I’m so grateful to all the wonderful people and experiences I’ve had in my life. Thank you. I love you. The best is yet to come. Geri x."

Mel C left the sweetest message to the star, penning: "Happy Birthday Ginge! Love you with all of my heart my darling Spice sister xxxxxxxxx."

The star shared the update on Instagram

Fans couldn't get enough of the interaction and quickly replied to the former Sporty Spice. One enthused fan wrote: "Legends!!!"

"@melaniecmusic I cry! I love you both," wrote a second, with two heart-eyes emojis. A third added: "@melaniecmusic the @spicegirls are big heroes to me."

Other fans and friends of the 50-year-old left sweet birthday messages on the fabulous clip. Susanna Reid wrote: "Happy Birthday," with a red love heart emoji. Dawn French and Frida Redknapp also shared their kind wishes with the star.

Geri and Mel watched the Lionesses win the Euro final on Sunday

The fabulous celebration comes after the star was spotted alongside her stunning lookalike daughter Belle as they cheered on the Lionesses who were fighting for a place in the Euros final.

The mother-daughter duo made their way to Sheffield's Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United, to see England beat Sweden and win a place in Sunday's final - and it was definitely a night to remember for the pair.

Bluebell is the image of her mother

Geri shared several photos from the exciting evening, showing her and her 16-year-old daughter matching in personalised England shirts.

Captioning the fabulous shots, the mother-of-three penned: "A moment in history! @lionesses #letgirlsplay."

