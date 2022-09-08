NCIS' Michael Weatherly and Pauley Perrette reunite for worthy cause The duo reunited with some of their NCIS co-stars

Michael Weatherly and Pauley Perrette left fans heartbroken when they waved goodbye to NCIS in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

But back in February, they delighted their following when they shared the small screen once again alongside some familiar faces to draw attention to a worthy cause. Pauley had all the love in the world for her former colleagues, who all came together to support the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Pauley – who has since retired from acting – thanked many of her former NCIS co-stars who helped spread the importance of donating to the LAFD.

"Me and a bunch of people you know and love are asking you to join us in supporting our @LAFD," she captioned the video. "Fire departments depend on the people they serve for things they need. CA #SupportLAFD and WATCH OUR VIDEO HERE! (It’s so good!)."

The clip featured several of Pauley's former co-stars, including Diona Reasonover, Meredith Eaton, and Rocky Carroll who urged viewers to "help them help us".

When Michael appeared on screen, he said: "Hi, this is Michael Weatherly reminding you of something you already know."

Michael and Pauley have remained close since leaving the show

Fans were thrilled with the video, with many thanking Pauley for raising awareness of such a worthy cause. "This is an amazing video," replied one. A second said: "I am SO Happy that you have listed and thank @DionaReasonover for joining you on this because you are both my Sheroes."

It's been a while since Pauley has shared the screen with her NCIS family. As fans will remember, Michael bowed out of the long-running naval drama back in 2016 after 13 seasons on the show. Later that same year, he landed the lead role in legal drama Bull, which is loosely based on the early career of TV's Dr. Phil, before that wrapped earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Pauley played the role of chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto until 2018.

