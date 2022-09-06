Mark Harmon makes relatable confession about avoiding social media The former NCIS star is relatively private

Mark Harmon isn't one to give too many interviews and is pretty private when it comes to talking about his life outside of work.

MORE: Mark Weatherly shares rare photo of daughter amid disappointing family news

The former NCIS actor has made a bold decision in the industry too, choosing to avoid social media altogether.

This hasn't stopped many fans making fan accounts, but there is no official page from Mark.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Mark Harmon says goodbye to NCIS

The talented star previously opened up about the reason he has opted out of getting Instagram or Twitter in an interview with TV Insider.

MORE: NCIS' Michael Weatherly's dangerous health condition revealed

MORE: NCIS stars Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly reunite for special announcement

He said of his and wife Pam Dawber's privacy: "It’s who we are. We stay home. A lot. I'm not a Twitter guy or a Facebook guy. Our sons aren’t into that either. Pam and I have both made a living in this business, and still, there’s a part of that that’s just not natural."

Mark and Pam tied the knot in 1987 and are doting parents to two sons - Sean and Ty. Sean and Ty have both followed in their parents' footsteps in the industry.

Mark Harmon is a huge star but isn't on social media

Ty is working as a screenwriter while Sean is an actor. Ever since 2008, he has appeared in NCIS as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in flashback episodes.

MORE: Mark Harmon's comments about private life and family are so down to earth

MORE: Michael Weatherly shares rare vacation photo with his son

To date, he has appeared on seven of the show’s episodes, with his most recent cameo being in the 2020 episode Everything Starts Somewhere.

Gushing about his sons in a rare interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mark said of Sean: “I’m proud of him taking his work seriously and how he approaches being an actor — not just on this show."

Mark and wife Pam Dawber are both private about their personal lives

"I'm proud of both our boys, and they work hard at what they do and I’m proud that they get up in the morning and try to do that every day."

MORE: NCIS star Mark Harmon almost missed out on the role of Gibbs to this huge Hollywood name

MORE: Take a look back at NCIS star Mark Harmon's early career – he looks so different!

Mark's fans were left devastated when he left his role as Leroy Gibbs in NCIS in season 19 of the popular show.

He opened up about his decision to quit the program almost a year after leaving the show, for a special featurette on the show's season 19 DVD release.

He sat down to discuss the legacy of his character, as well as his thoughts on how the show wrapped up his storyline, and admitted that the opportunity to tackle "fresh" and "challenging" material is what kept him returning to the drama every season, alluding to the possibility that he felt that after almost two decades on the show, he no longer felt that was the case.

Following Mark's onscreen departure, Showrunner Steve Binder released a statement that heavily suggested Gibbs could make a comeback in future seasons.

The celebrity couple share two children

It read: "As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go.

MORE: NCIS' Emily Wickersham stuns in bikini photo as she showcases baby bump

SEE: NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

"So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years… never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.