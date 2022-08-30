Pauley Perrette reminds fans of her singing talents as she reveals upsetting backstory behind her song

Hanna Fillingham
NCIS star Pauley Perrette made an upsetting revelation as she underwent a huge career change that she announced to her fans
Pauley Perrette has previously revealed that she has retired from acting, but the former NCIS star hasn't completely given up being creative.
The star reminded her fans of her singing talents, directing them to a song she had written back in 2015 for a very personal - and emotional - reason.
Pauley took to Twitter to tell her followers that she had previously written a song, Beautiful Child, which she wrote in memory of her friend's late brother, who tragically lost his life.
VIDEO: Pauley Perrette reunites with NCIS stars
The star shared a video alongside the song, which was created to help raise awareness of the Trevor Project, a charity who work in helping suicide prevention among gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.
The star wrote: "I wrote this song after my friend lost her younger brother. This video was made for awareness of @TrevorProject so #LGBT kids or anyone that thinks they have no one to talk to."
Fans were quick to applaud Pauley on her song, with one writing: "You are so talented," while another wrote: "That's a moving song. You have a beautiful voice." A third added: "This song is SO needed right now! Thank you for opening your heart and soul to create this! You are an amazing woman."
Pauley Perrette shared a video of her emotional song, in memory of her friend's late son
Pauley is well known to many fans for her role as Abby Sciuto in NCIS, which she played for 15 years before quitting in 2018.
While she often tweets about causes close to her heart, Pauley has stepped back from acting in the last few years.
Pauley Perrette left NCIS in 2018
She admitted the following year that she would never return to the show. Following her departure, Pauley chose not to look for television work elsewhere but did return to screens to star in the NBC sitcom Broke, where she played the lead role.
However, the show was cancelled after just one season, and in 2020, the actress announced that she had officially retired from acting.
