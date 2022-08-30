Pauley Perrette reminds fans of her singing talents as she reveals upsetting backstory behind her song The former NCIS star opened up on social media

Pauley Perrette has previously revealed that she has retired from acting, but the former NCIS star hasn't completely given up being creative.

MORE: Michael Weatherly shares rare vacation photo with his son

The star reminded her fans of her singing talents, directing them to a song she had written back in 2015 for a very personal - and emotional - reason.

Pauley took to Twitter to tell her followers that she had previously written a song, Beautiful Child, which she wrote in memory of her friend's late brother, who tragically lost his life.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Pauley Perrette reunites with NCIS stars

The star shared a video alongside the song, which was created to help raise awareness of the Trevor Project, a charity who work in helping suicide prevention among gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.

MORE: NCIS boss opens up about Michael Weatherly comeback - and fans will be delighted

MORE: Former NCIS stars Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly reunite for special announcement

The star wrote: "I wrote this song after my friend lost her younger brother. This video was made for awareness of @TrevorProject so #LGBT kids or anyone that thinks they have no one to talk to."

Fans were quick to applaud Pauley on her song, with one writing: "You are so talented," while another wrote: "That's a moving song. You have a beautiful voice." A third added: "This song is SO needed right now! Thank you for opening your heart and soul to create this! You are an amazing woman."

My song BeautifulChild https://t.co/7gZpt3er30

This song came up in a full on jam session with a bunch of amazing musicians tonight.

I read all the comments.

Yes.

This is needed.

Wrote it for #LGBT but realize it’s been important to so many



YOU yes you ARE a #beautifulchild — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) August 25, 2022

Pauley Perrette shared a video of her emotional song, in memory of her friend's late son

Pauley is well known to many fans for her role as Abby Sciuto in NCIS, which she played for 15 years before quitting in 2018.

MORE: Did you know NCIS star Mark Harmon’s son also appeared in the series?

MORE: NCIS stars' children: Mark Harmon, LL Cool J, Wilmer Valderrama and more

While she often tweets about causes close to her heart, Pauley has stepped back from acting in the last few years.

Pauley Perrette left NCIS in 2018

She admitted the following year that she would never return to the show. Following her departure, Pauley chose not to look for television work elsewhere but did return to screens to star in the NBC sitcom Broke, where she played the lead role.

SEE: Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

MORE: The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

However, the show was cancelled after just one season, and in 2020, the actress announced that she had officially retired from acting.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.