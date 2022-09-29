What Jenna Bush Hager has said about her rebellious teenage years The NBC star got candid

Jenna Bush Hager has become one of the most beloved members of the Today Show family for her candid nature and bubbly personality.

However, she found fame long before that when she became the country's first daughter after her father, George W. Bush, was elected president of the United States in 2001.

The time proved to be a tumultuous one for Jenna, however, as only a few months after his election, she and her sister Barbara were charged for both possession of alcohol and using a fake ID to purchase alcohol within a five-week period.

Jenna has quite openly spoken about it on Today with her co-host Hoda Kotb, and on one of the occasions where they brought it up, Hoda even joked that she had probably reported on it for the show at the time.

She confessed at one point to her co-star: "The first time I had a public failure, I called my dad, and I was crying and I apologized to him.

"And I felt embarrassed, and I felt really badly for him because I thought this is going to make him look bad."

She explained that she and Barbara were "maybe 19, 19 and a half, 20 years old" when they ordered margaritas underage.

However, it was the way her father handled the issue that proved to make the difference, as she explained that he never made them feel bad about it or indicate that they had embarrassed him.

"When I called my dad to say, 'I'm really sorry' ... he said, 'No, I'm sorry,'" she stated. "We did embarrass them, but they never would say that.

"He said, 'I'm sorry, I told you (that) you can be normal, and you can't. You can't order margaritas.'"

On a different episode of the show, she even spoke of her father taking her aside when she was in her early 20s to discuss drinking, saying that it had the potential to "interrupt dreams, interrupt parenting."

She cited that as a positive model of parenting that she hoped to pass down to her three kids while allowing them the space to make their own decisions.

