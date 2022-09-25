Jenna Bush Hager takes her daughters on special return to the White House for Elton John concert Oh the memories!

Jenna Bush Hager is taking a trip down memory lane, and she is taking her daughters, Mila and Poppy, with her!

The star gave her daughters a glimpse of what much of her childhood looked like by taking them to a special event where she spent much of her days in the early 1990s and early 2000's, none other than the White House.

The Today host and much of her family were hosted on Saturday by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to an epic concert by Elton John right on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The concert, which was titled A Night When Hope and History Rhyme, was in collaboration with A&E Networks and The History Channel, and Elton sang some of his greatest hits such as Your Song, Rocket Man and Tiny Dancer, on the South Lawn of the White House.

Jenna took to Instagram to commemorate the special evening, and her sentimental return to her family's former home, sharing a photo alongside her family which sees them all smiling ear to ear with the White House's historic balcony and columns illuminated behind them.

Shared on her Instagram Stories, the photo captures the mom-of-three with her husband Henry Hager on one side, and next to her is her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush.

The family looked happy as can be to be back in the WHite House

In front of the three are Mila and Poppy, looking sweet as can be. Poppy is wearing an adorable baby blue coat with navy accents, while her sister is clad in a floral dress that reaches past her knees.

The visit was surely special for the best-selling author, as for twelve years of her life her family was living in the White House.

Jenna grew up strolling the lawn where the concert took place

She was eight-years-old when her grandfather, George H.W. Bush, became President, leaving the White House in 1993.

Though her teenage years were spent living in Texas, her family returned once more to Washington when she was twenty-years-old, with her father maintaining the role of President from 2001 to 2009.

