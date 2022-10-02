David Muir's birthday tribute to close friend Kelly Ripa is too cute to miss How sweet!

Kelly Ripa is being showered with love as she celebrates her 52nd year around the sun, and her good friend David Muir is the latest celebrity to honor her on her special day!

The two have shared plenty of off and on screen moments and milestones together as longtime friends, and the star took a moment out of his weekend to wish her a very happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an adorable photo of the two where their love for each other and their friendship is truly palpable.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and David Muir's friendship

The snapshot, which he posted to Instagram Stories, sees the two cozied up and engulfed in laughter. David is leaning his head face forward onto Kelly's cheek, while she is resting her own on her palm.

In the caption, he joked: "I think I said something about you being an author one day," a nod to the Live! host officially becoming an author with the recent launch of her book, Live Wire.

He added: "Happy birthday," with a red heart emoji, and Kelly was quick to repost it onto her own Instagram Stories.

The sweet birthday tribute

It is one of many birthday shout-outs she has received over the course of her special day, the first of course having been her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Sharing some of his favorite photos of recent moments between the two, he started things off with a bang, with one of his wife reclining against a piano wearing a varsity jacket and a black dress with a sheer skirt.

David and Kelly have been friends for well over ten years

He even included one beautiful photograph of the two kissing, hidden by her hat, against a gorgeous backdrop of water, presumably from their last vacation.

"Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you," he simply captioned his post with a slew of heart emojis.

