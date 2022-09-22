David Muir shares photo from his night out with Kelly Ripa in the most unconventional way He's showing his support

David Muir couldn't be prouder of his friend Kelly Ripa as she gears up for the release of her first book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories.

The World News Tonight anchor has frequently shown his excitement for her big achievement, and of course, received a special advance copy of his own.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and David Muir's friendship

While the book officially comes out on 27 September, David was sure to flex his early copy and show it around the world.

He took to his Instagram Stories to share a photograph of himself out enjoying dinner, and in his hand was Kelly's book.

"Brought you to dinner @kellyripa," he wrote, sporting a cheeky grin, and Kelly returned the favor by sharing it on her own Stories by saying that she was missing him.

David has consistently been supportive of his close friend as she makes her debut in the publishing world with her candid release.

David brought Kelly's book to dinner with him

When Kelly announced that she'd be going on a tour in support of the book, the ABC News host touted himself as a fan once again when he commented: "Look for me in line."

While initially she intended to remain close to home with a pair of dates in New York and one in New Jersey, overwhelming demand meant that she had to expand.

Kelly eventually revealed that three more book tour dates had been added for early October, including one in Kentucky, Illinois, and also in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where her youngest son Joaquin is attending university.

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host."

The two TV stars and their families are quite close

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor."

