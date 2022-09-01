Kelly Ripa supported by good friend David Muir as she counts down days until book release The Live star has a busy month ahead!

Kelly Ripa is not only getting ready to return to Live following her summer off, but she's also preparing for the release of her debut book, Live Wire.

The TV personality took to Instagram this week to share a photo of herself inside her living room as she signed a copy of her book.

The star was dressed in a floaty blue and white dress as she held onto her book, and admitted in the caption that she was saving that copy for her mom.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

She wrote: "T-minus less than a month before Live Wire drops. If you like long winded short stories, and I know you do, head to the link in bio to preorder a signed edition. Maybe you’ll get the one in this photo! Just kidding, that’s for my mom."

David Muir - one of Kelly's long-time friends - was one of the first to comment on the countdown post, writing: "You worked so hard on this - can't wait."

Kelly's Hope and Faith co-star Faith Ford added: "Can't wait!" While Mark Consuelos joked: "I want one!"

Kelly Ripa shared the latest news of her upcoming book launch as David Muir showed his support

News of Kelly's debut book was announced in July last year, with the former soap star sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories at the time. She wrote: "Just announced! Live Wire by Kelly Ripa coming 2022 from Dey St. Books."

Taking to his own Stories to re-share his wife's post, Mark had the sweetest response, adding: "@kellyripa can't wait!!!! So good! So proud!!!"

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host".

Kelly Ripa is great friends with David Muir

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor."

The star will be doing a book tour next month too, and will be joined by some famous faces including her husband Mark.

She has been sharing snippets from the book on social media over the past few weeks, including a hilarious extract about her mom. It read: "My mother reminds me if I don't like the way I look I should just take off my glasses."

