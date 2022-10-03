Robin Roberts and Gio Benitez joined by partners as they leave GMA for DWTS The ABC News crew is full of love

Robin Roberts and Gio Benitez made good on their promise to support their Good Morning America co-star Sam Champion on Dancing with the Stars.

While they've been cheering him on consistently from the studio, the duo finally made the trip to Los Angeles to root for him in person.

Their significant others also joined them, with Robin's partner Amber Laign and Gio's husband Tommy DiDario smiling alongside them.

Sam shared a selfie that Gio snapped of the foursome from their flight, on their way to LA to support the ABC News meteorologist in the ballroom.

Robin posted the photograph on her own feed as well, writing: "Look who we found on the plane! The adventure begins #TeamSAM."

Sam was clearly overcome with emotion as he commented on her post: "I love you guys so much! I can't even express how much I needed this! Can't wait to hug you all."

Robin, Gio, and their respective partners flew to LA to support Sam

"Let's gooooo!!! #TeamSAM!!!" Gio simply wrote, while Tommy responded: "Wouldn't miss supporting you for the world. Love you Sammy boy!" and Sam simply inundated them with heart emojis.

Fans also responded enthusiastically to the sweet show of support, as one commented: "Great having such great friends supporting Sam."

Another said: "So awesome!! Can’t wait until tonight to watch," and a third wrote: "Best people in the world. How nice is this. Can't wait to see you tonight."

Sam and his professional partner, Cheryl Burke, got off to a rocky start with their first performance, landing near the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 20 out of a possible 40.

He's felt the love of his entire GMA family

However, the judges commended him for his improvement with his footwork and increasing ease as their second routine garnered a stronger 26 and they prepare for a Samba to Los Muertos Vivos Están for Bond Week.

