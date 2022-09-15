Sam Champion admits he is having a difficult time preparing for DWTS

Sam Champion only recently announced he would be starring in the latest season of Dancing with the Stars, which premieres on 19 September, but it appears he is already struggling.

The star shared an update on the preparations for the show, sharing a glimpse of how he is getting ready, and confessing it hasn't been the easiest. However, it isn't necessarily dancing that he is having an issue with, but rather getting everything ready to just get to the studios!

The GMA weatherman took to Instagram to let fans in on his packing process, admitting that it's a much harder task than he anticipated.

"I had to share this with you," he said in between laughter, adding that: "I am in the middle of a freaking mess."

He explained: "I have packed for hurricanes, I have packed for tornadoes, I have packed for flooding, you name it, I have packed for it. But I haven't packed for anything like this."

Revealing that he is not sure how long he will even be on the show, though he hopes to make it far, he said: "I am in the office right now trying to figure out… What do you take to LA for maybe three weeks? Four weeks? I don't know, Cheryl is going to say eleven weeks, awesome, but I'm just counting on the first few."

The star gave a candid glimpse into his packing process

After apologizing to fans for the "mess" he was about the show, he flipped the camera around to reveal what he had so far, and he appears much more organized than he gave himself credit for.

He seems to be on a good track, packing all the essentials like work-out clothes, lots of sneakers and other shoes, plus, "this is critically important," he said, a spiked foam roller to massage out any knots or tension as a result of all the dancing he is about to do.

Sam is temporarily stepping away from his role at GMA

In his caption, he wrote: "HELP! I have packed for #hurricanes #tornadoes #floods and everything in between.. but what do I need for a few weeks of @dancingwiththestars in LA?"

Fans were quick to extend support and express their excitement over seeing him on the show, writing: "So excited for you! Getting ready to vote!" and: "You'll do great if you forget the underwear, buy when you get there. No problem, piece of cake," as well as: "Wish you the best!"

