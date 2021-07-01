Michael Strahan has the best reaction to Robin Roberts' unusual nickname As far as nicknames go, this one might take the (chocolate) cake

Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts know what it's like to have fun on the sets of Good Morning America. And this time, they've managed to take it to a whole other level.

In a clip that Robin posted to her Instagram from a recent segment of the show, weatherman Sam Champion asked her about what her nickname was.

WATCH: GMA's Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan are friendship goals

She was hesitant to give him an answer, but when he kept pressing, she looked him straight in the eye, and, with the utmost swagger, said, "Hot chocolate," to everyone's amusement.

Everyone started laughing along with her after she said it, but co-host Michael emerged from the background, looking at her in pure comedic shock and horror, trying to distract himself from the fact that he heard it.

Robin's nickname had everyone in splits, but no one reacted quite like Michael did

Robin replied with a confident, "that's right, baby." She posted the clip with the caption, "Still waiting on @samchampion and anyone else to share their nicknames! Wait for @michaelstrahan’s reaction #hotchocolate"

Fans found the bit absolutely hilarious and fell in love with the 60-year-old journalist even more. "This was the hardest I’ve laughed at 645am…EVER!!!" one wrote, while another commented, "Good morning hot chocolate." The rest of the comments were full of more people who'd dubbed her "Ms. Hot Chocolate."

Michael has already managed to make the best of his time back at GMA following a well-deserved vacation.

Their dedicated reporting on the death of Breonna Taylor won them the Peabody Award

He recently also shared big news with ABC's Deborah Roberts, Al Roker's wife, announcing that they'd won a Peabody Award for their work on the Breonna Taylor case.

Robin, meanwhile, revealed news of her own, announcing her upcoming roundtable show called Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, produced by her very own production company, Rock'n Robin Productions.

