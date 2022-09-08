Sam Champion supported by colleagues after Dancing with the Stars announcement The beloved weatherman is turning up the heat elsewhere too

Sam Champion is one of Good Morning America's more popular stars, becoming well-known not only for his informative weather updates but also his fun banter with his co-stars.

Those same co-stars came together to share their support when it was announced that he would be one of the contestants on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

The announcement was fittingly made on GMA and he was the first of the crop of contestants revealed on the 8 September installment of the show.

Lara Spencer revealed his involvement and shared her pride in his being part of the show, saying: "It's so great, and we should buy tickets [to see you in LA].

"I dare say you could go the distance. It's all in your last name, my friend," she gushed, with him joking: "Well, it isn't 'dance'."

No one had a more fitting reaction than his close friend Robin Roberts, and he revealed just how he told her about his participation.

Sam even received advice from his co-star and DWTS alum Ginger Zee

"Actually, funny enough," he explained: "She was sitting down when I told her and then said she fell back. And then she was hugely supportive."

Robin was even shown proudly watching on as he talked about her reaction and lightly clapped for him, even agreeing to come out to Los Angeles and watch him with the rest of her co-stars.

She shared that she had just gotten back from vacation when he gave her the call and was then flat on the bed upon hearing the news.

"But I'm so proud of you for not only venturing outside of your comfort zone, dancing outside of your comfort zone. And we will be there cheering you on!"

The GMA star is one of the 16 contestants dancing this year

Sam is one of the 16 contestants competing for the Mirrorball this year, alongside celebrities like Selma Blair and Jordin Sparks, other performers like Shangela and Charli D'Amelio, and TV veterans like Cheryl Ladd and Wayne Brady.

