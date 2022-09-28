Robin Roberts sends message of support following disaster while out of GMA studio The ABC News host is overseas

Robin Roberts has had a very busy week, but she took the time out of her schedule to send a prayer for those back home suffering.

The Good Morning America host left the lush studios for the beautiful country of Ghana, where she would be reporting from on assignment.

In her latest morning message, however, the first thing she did was send a message of love and support to the people Stateside who are bracing for Hurricane Ian.

She showcased the music that was playing around her in her video clip, saying that they would be reporting live for GMA from the location.

"But we know that the major concern back home is Hurricane Ian, and we're thinking of all in the storm's path," she said.

Robin and her Glam Fam then proceeded with their morning message and prayer, even simulating the buzzer sound for their shout-out to "sweet Amber."

Robin shared a message of hope for those affected by Hurricane Ian

The ABC News anchor has been sharing several delightful snippets from her trip to Ghana, delighting her followers with glimpses of the country and what's to come on GMA.

She even revealed that she would be joined by a very special guest, that being actress Danai Gurira as they discussed the highly anticipated film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"@RobinRoberts is LIVE from Ghana and look who's joining her! Stay tuned for one extraordinary adventure as @danaigurira helps us journey to Africa ahead of the upcoming film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'," a post of hers from there read.

Prior to Ghana, Robin was spending time in Los Angeles filming the second season of her Emmy winning show Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts.

The GMA star is on assignment in Ghana

Created by her own production company, the talk show was a success on Disney Plus with its first season, winning the Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show.

