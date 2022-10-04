Jenna Bush Hager announces heartwarming family milestone

Jenna Bush Hager and her family are all in big celebration mode as they marked a huge family milestone.

MORE: What Jenna Bush Hager has said about her rebellious teenage years

The Today Show host announced that over the weekend, she celebrated her niece's very first birthday.

The Bush family got together to wish Cora Georgia Coyne, Jenna's twin sister Barbara Bush's daughter with husband Craig Coyne, a very happy first birthday. It is her first child with her husband, who she married in 2018.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager explains why the Queen's death was a surprise to King Charles III

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager wears figure-hugging dress and strappy heels for late night television appearance

Detailing all of the celebrations, the mother-of-three spoke to co-host Hoda Kotb about her birthday party, sharing an adorable selfie with Barbara and baby Cora, who has a crown on her head.

"There was some celebrating going on at your house," Hoda said, and both immediately gushed over how fast she was growing up and how adorable she looked in her little birthday crown.

Jenna gave a glimpse of what the family got up to, saying: "So we had breakfast tacos, and some queso... she knows how to celebrate."

Jenna revealed how excited her children were to celebrate baby Cora

She also shared an adorable photo of the tot eating her birthday cake, which was carrot with cream cheese frosting.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager takes her daughters on special return to the White House for Elton John concert

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager attests to the late Queen's humor as she details surprising conversation

However, she revealed: "It's a carrot cake but without sugar. Barbara doesn't have sugar…" and ever the cool aunt, she teased: "Henry and I were like, 'Just you wait!'"

Cora was born last year and her middle name, Georgia, is an homage to George Bush

Speaking of how happy her sister is, she also added that all of her children were so excited to celebrate their cousin, especially her youngest, Hal, who according to his mom kept insisting: "When are we going to Cora's house?"

Fans loved hearing about the adorable family get-together, taking to social media to write: "It looks like you all had fun!" and: "Oh the first child 'no sugar' rule! That rule runs its course quickly," as well as: "Happy birthday little cutie!!!" plus another fan added: "Pretty Cora!!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.