Strictly's Max George reveals adorable nickname for girlfriend Maisie Smith on big night The couple recently went public with their romance

Maisie Smith is currently starring as Fran in a reimagining of Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom in a nationwide tour, and on Tuesday the cast celebrated its Gala night.

Taking to Instagram, the former Strictly Come Dancing star shared several photos of her on stage showing off her dancing alongside Kevin Clifton, who plays protagonist Scott Hastings – and friends and fans went wild.

One of the first to comment was her new boyfriend, The Wanted's Max George, who praised her performance and revealed the adorable nickname he has for Maisie.

"You're incredible princess," he wrote.

Maisie shared photos from gala night

Maisie also received the support of her former Strictly colleagues, such as Jowita Przystal, who wrote: "You were amazing !!!! go Chicken !!!!!

Nancy Chui added: "GIRLLLLL" alongside several fire emojis.

Maisie, who appeared alongside Max at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards just hours before the Gala show, previously spoke of her new role, revealing it "the best thing" she's ever done.

The 21-year-old appeared alongside Kevin on Good Morning Britain this week and was asked if the show was the best thing she's ever done. "It absolutely is!" replied Maisie.

Earlier in the day, Maisie and Max attended the HELLO! Inspiration Awards

"From day one it's just unfolded so beautifully. It's been so wonderful creating it as a team and to see it on stage in front of such a reactive crowd every night, it really feels amazing."

Back in May, she wrote on Instagram: "GUYSSSS I'm SO excited to announce that this September I'll be making my musical theatre debut, playing 'Fran' in the timeless production of Strictly Ballroom the Musical @strictlyballroomtouruk alongside my great friend, and first dance partner @keviclifton. We will be touring around the UK & Ireland. Tickets are available now ((link in my bio )) would LOVE to see you all there."