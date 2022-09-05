Strictly lovebirds Maisie Smith and Max George makes their relationship Instagram official The couple met on Strictly back in 2020

It's been a matter of weeks since their relationship was made public, but Maisie Smith and Max George have wasted no time in letting the world know how they feel about one another.

The couple, who first met while competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, have taken to Instagram to make their romance official.

The Wanted singer Max, 33, uploaded a snap of the EastEnders actress, 21, competing on SAS: Who Dares Wins, which aired on Sunday night. Alongside the picture, he wrote: "You're my winner already [heart emoji] @maisiesmithofficial."

This heartwarming post was then swiftly shared on Maisie's Instagram Stories. The public display of affection comes weeks after news of their relationship came to light.

Max posted this sweet message on his Instagram Stories

Last month, they were pictured browsing in a Zara Home store before picking up a bin and storage boxes at Wilko's on Kensington High Street. Pictures published by the Daily Mail show the new couple cuddling and kissing as they waited for a taxi home with their purchases, while both dressed down in joggers and trainers.

Max and Maisie had also been seen leaving the same apartment building in London, just days after returning from a holiday to Crete, but it's not clear if it is a property they share together or if it belongs to one of them.

The couple met on Strictly back in 2020

They are said to have struck up a close friendship after hitting it off during their time on the Strictly Live tour, which started in January this year.

Max is recently single after splitting from his long-term girlfriend Stacey Giggs for a second time. The couple, who first started dating in 2018, briefly broke up in March, but reconciled a month later with Stacey supporting Max at the funeral of his friend and The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker, who died from cancer in March.

