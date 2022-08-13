Maisie Smith speaks out amid romance rumours with Max George The former Strictly stars both competed in the 18th season

Maisie Smith and Max George have broken their social media silence after claims they are in a relationship surfaced this week.

The former Strictly Come Dancing stars – who were both on the show in 2020 – took to their respective Instagram accounts to share some sun-soaked photos from their holiday, which they are reportedly enjoying together, according to The Sun.

Maisie shared a stunning snapshot of herself in a green bikini, which was taken by a mystery photographer. In the photo, the 21-year-old has her back to the camera as she holds her arms up in the air mid "boogie" while looking at her reflection in the glass doors in front of her.

She also shared two images on her grid which saw her again posing with her back to the camera while wearing a figure-hugging nude dress and wide-brimmed hat as she gazed out at her picturesque surroundings.

Max, 33, meanwhile, shared a shirtless photo of himself on what appeared to be a tennis court, holding a racket in his hand and shielding himself from the blazing sun with a bucket hat. "It's been a while," he captioned the photo.

Maisie and Max are reportedly in Greece together

Maisie and Max are said to be enjoying a romantic holiday in Crete, Greece, and were reportedly "all over each other" during a flight from Manchester to Crete.

They are said to have struck up a close friendship after hitting it off during their time on the Strictly Live tour, which started in January this year.

Max is recently single after splitting from his long-term girlfriend Stacey Giggs for a second time.

Max and Maisie grew close on the Strictly Live tour

The couple, who first started dating in 2018, briefly broke up in March, but reconciled a month later with Stacey, 42, supporting Max at the funeral of his friend and The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker, who died from cancer in March.

According to The Sun, Max and Maisie's friendship "grew stronger on the second Strictly tour this summer" after his relationship with Stacey ended in June. Neither has publicly confirmed their romance.

