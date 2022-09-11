Maisie Smith and Max George look so loved-up amid blossoming romance The duo packed on the PDA

Maisie Smith and Max George have been enjoying a whirlwind romance, and on Saturday, the EastEnders actress shared a new loved-up snap on social media.

MORE: Maisie Smith speaks out amid romance rumours with Max George

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old TV star re-posted a photo of the lovebirds sharing a passionate kiss after enjoying a 'perfect Friday' together. Showcasing his love for Maisie, The Wanted singer included a red heart emoji alongside his sappy selfie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Maisie Smith rocks gorgeous leather mini dress on It Takes Two

Since going public with their relationship last week, Maisie and Max, 34, have been documenting their blossoming romance. Max's latest photo comes after Maisie shared a similar photo to celebrate her beau's 34th birthday.

MORE: Max George opens up about career-threatening injury

SEE: Strictly Come Dancing 2022 confirmed celebrities to take part

In the sizzling selfie, the couple could be seen embracing in a poolside restaurant during their latest romantic getaway. The smitten flame-haired beauty included the caption: "Happy Birthday @maxgeorge," followed by a heart emoji.

Max and Maisie looked smitten

Their outward displays of affection come after the besotted duo changed their Instagram biographies to reflect their relationship. Max opted to include: "The WANTED…… @maisiesmithofficial," alongside a heart emoji whilst Maisie simply included: "@maxgeorge" followed by the same red heart emoji.

The couple met on Strictly in 2020 when Maisie was partnered up with Kevin Clifton and Max was partnered up with Dianne Buswell. They reportedly grew closer during the Strictly live tour at the beginning of this year.

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

The couple's relationship first came to light when they were pictured kissing on a flight to the Greek island. At the time, they both shared their own photos and videos from the trip on social media – although they were careful not to feature each other.

Max is recently single after splitting from his long-term girlfriend Stacey Giggs for a second time. The couple, who first started dating in 2018, briefly broke up in March, but reconciled a month later with Stacey, 42, supporting Max at the funeral of his bandmate Tom Parker, who died from cancer in March.

According to The Sun, Max and Maisie's friendship "grew stronger on the second Strictly tour this summer" after his relationship with Stacey ended in June.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.