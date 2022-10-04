Loved-up Maisie Smith and Max George make first public appearance at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards The couple met on Strictly in 2020

After sharing several loved-up snaps on social media, Maisie Smith, 21, and Max George, 34, made their first public appearance as a couple on Tuesday at Corinthia London Hotel.

The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, cuddled up for photos together as they attended HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards, which is sponsored by luxury childrenswear retailer Childsplay Clothing and celebrates Britain's most selfless and giving individuals who have gone that extra mile to help others who are in need of support.

Taking inspiration from the likes of Victoria and David Beckham, Maisie and Max had a twinning moment, with the EastEnders actress opting for a strapless cream bodysuit that highlighted her toned figure, while The Wanted star Max wore a matching cream suit layered over a white T-shirt.

Their fellow Strictly star Johannes Radebe was one of the celebrity judges for this year's event, and he helped whittle down the shortlist alongside Countryfile presenter Anita Rani, Julia Bradbury, Saira Khan and our editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon.

Max and Maisie attended HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards. Photo: Dave Benett

Each category shines a spotlight on people - both famous and not - who have inspired others with their bravery and kindness, with last year's winners including Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Clara Amfo and Rochelle Humes.

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

Maisie and Max's latest outing comes one month after they went public with their relationship in early September. They reportedly grew close during the Strictly live tour at the beginning of 2022, and they were later pictured kissing on a flight to the Greek island.

Maisie shared a romantic photo to mark Max's birthday

Since then, they have both been very public with their affection for one another, with Maisie sharing a selfie of the pair to celebrate her beau's 34th birthday. They could be seen embracing in a poolside restaurant during their latest romantic getaway, with Maisie writing in the caption: "Happy Birthday @maxgeorge," followed by a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Max recently posted a photo of the lovebirds sharing a passionate kiss after enjoying a "perfect Friday" together.

