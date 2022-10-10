All about Olivia Newton-John's 'dream' hospital as her daughter vows to continue her work Her daughter's heartfelt promise

Olivia Newton-John’s legacy lives on, immortalised in the hospital she built in Melbourne in Australia. The Grease star died aged 73 at her home in California, 30 years after her initial breast cancer diagnosis.

Making it a personal mission, her daughter Chloe has vowed to continue her mum’s dream to find kinder treatments for cancer and to give people hope. "My mom's dream was for kinder treatments for cancer," she said. "So, I feel the torch has been passed and this is my mission and my passion and I'm so grateful to be doing this with my beautiful cousin for my mother.

"I love you mama. I miss you every day. And I feel you wrapped around me every moment guiding my every move." In our Breast Cancer Awareness Month special, we take a look at the hospital Olivia created…

The Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre

Changing the world, Olivia went on to become one of the most high-profile campaigners for advancing cancer treatment after she was first diagnosed with cancer aged 44 in 1992. She rallied her celebrity friends – including Sir Cliff Richard and Jane Seymour – to raise money in 2008 to build a hospital.

In 2012, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research centre opened its doors for the first time and now it is involved in around 200 clinical trials for a variety of cancers. Passionate about the healing ability of nature, she also established the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund which is an independent charity sponsoring global research into plant medicine for cancer. The charity said it is committed to "realising a world beyond cancer".

In her own words, affectionately Olivia called the hospital her "dream". Previously, she said: "To have a place that supports the people that are going through it and their families is my dream. It's here. And I’m so thrilled."

What Olivia’s friends say about the singer’s legacy with the hospital

Speaking to HELLO!, Olivia’s friends reveal how special the hospital was to her. Jane Seymour told us: "Olivia built a hospital in Australia to really address the issues of health in body, mind and spirit.

"I feel that she made a huge difference in the world as an advocate for how to handle cancer and she really cared about so many other people. She would go out of her way to help those that needed help."

Dionne Warwick revealed the hospital meant "everything" to Olivia. "Olivia felt she was going through an issue that she was able to help promote and do something to get people the help they needed," she told HELLO!

Dannii Minogue, who helped raise some money to build the hospital, said it was a "proud moment" for the star and everyone involved. "It's still an incredible hospital in Melbourne," she told HELLO!

"Her niece was saying after Olivia passed, apart from her daughter, the hospital is the thing Olivia is most proud of doing."

Olivia’s final wish

Her poignant last wish was revealed by her loving husband John Easterling. Instead of flowers, her family asked for people to make donations in memory of Olivia.

Olivia's family asked for donations to be made in lieu of flowers

In a statement, John said: "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

"In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)."

