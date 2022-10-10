5 inspiring quotes from celebrities about breast cancer

Kylie Minogue and Olivia Newton-John are among the stars who laid bare their hearts and souls when they were diagnosed with breast cancer.

EXCLUSIVE: Remembering Olivia Newton-John - Her family, Dolly Parton, Sir Cliff and more share memories

In our Breast Cancer Awareness Month issue, HELLO! celebrates the legacy of Olivia Newton-John and her celebrity friends share their special memories of her exclusively with us. Here are five powerful quotes we love from celebrities who have a positive message for women who have breast cancer...

Kylie Minogue

"Having had cancer, one important thing to know is you're still the same person at the end.

"You're stripped down to near zero. But most people come out the other end feeling more like themselves than ever before."

Olivia Newton-John

"My cancer scare changed my life. I'm grateful for every new, healthy day I have. It has helped me prioritise my life."

Rita Wilson

"One thing that I would say to someone who's just been diagnosed with breast cancer is to still try to find the moments in your day that give you joy and give you happiness, because there's still time to laugh, and life is going on.

"Try to stay focused on some of the good things that are happening too."

Hoda Kotb

"I think after overcoming breast cancer, you sort of become fearless and somehow going up to your boss to talk about a possible promotion doesn't seem like such a daunting task anymore."

Amy Robach

"I am a better parent. I yell less and cuddle more with my daughters. I am a better wife. I yell less and choose my words more carefully, remembering we are what we say. I want to leave every room I enter better than the way I found it.

"I'm not saying cancer is a gift -– because if it was I would gladly return it -– but now that the box has been opened, so have my eyes and my heart."

