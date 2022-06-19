Elvis creator Baz Luhrmann reveals major future project following show-stopping biopic Austin Butler and Tom Hanks star in the new movie…

The highly-anticipated Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, which details the life of the legendary 'King of Rock n Roll' who shaped music around the world in the mid-twentieth century, is generating quite the conversation online.

MORE: Austin Butler reveals heartbreaking connection to Elvis Presley

The film comes from the glittering movie mind of Baz Luhrmann, who is also famed for his previous titles such as the Leonardo DiCaprio-fronted films Romeo + Juliet (1997) and The Great Gatsby (2013), and his latest is already generating Oscar buzz.

But now the Australian movie-maker has turned his focus to the future beyond Elvis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official trailer for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic

Chatting in an upcoming BBC Radio Two programme with HELLO!'s movie critic, James King, Baz explained how he'd "love" to put on a live show featuring some of the music from his biggest projects over the years, most notably from his Red Carpet Triology – which consists of Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge.

MORE: Tom Hanks loses his cool with overzealous fan following health fears

MORE: Rita Wilson shares sweet pictures alongside husband Tom Hanks amid health concerns

The Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy Award-nominated star said: "I think it would be an amazing night," adding: "I've always thought what I might do is a sort of 'Red Curtain Trilogy' concert tour. I mean, I'm kind of busy! But a tour of all the music from the films, with score cues."

The director's Elvis biopic is generating Oscar buzz

Baz continued: "And then have a rave at the end. With some merch! I think it would be [an amazing night]. A concert… with a big dance party at the end!"

Meanwhile, leading star Austin – who has received glowing praise for his portrayal as the King – has spoken about how seriously he took the role, noting that Elvis' iconic dulcet tones had crept into Austin's real voice.

MORE: James King picks 62 excellent movies to check out on Netflix this week

He told Entertainment Tonight: "At this point, I keep asking people, 'Is this my voice?' Because this feels like my real … it’s one of those things where certain things trigger it and other times as well it’s, I don’t know. When you live with something for two years, and you do nothing else, I think that you can't help it. It becomes a fibre of your being."

The full conversation between Baz and James King is featured on Baz Luhrmann: My Soundtrack Stories, which airs BBC Radio 2 on Sunday.

ELVIS is released in cinemas on 24 June.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.