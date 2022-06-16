Tom Hanks loses his cool with overzealous fan following health fears The Forest Gump actor was protecting his wife Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks is usually a very cool character but on Wednesday he lost his temper after an eager fan almost knocked down his wife Rita Wilson.

The 65-year-old was caught on camera yelling at a group of people who became over-excited when they saw the couple outside a restaurant in Midtown, Manhattan. Tom was heard shouting at the group to "back the [expletive] off" in a video obtained by MailOnline after Rita lost her footing and was bumped by a member of the crowd.

Rita can be heard asking them to "stop it" before holding up her hands, and the nudge was too much for her husband of 34 years to handle.

After rushing to see if she was ok, Tom then turned to the crowds and yelled: "My wife? Back the [expletive] up! Knocking over my wife?!" before the couple quickly ran into a waiting car.

Tom's out-of-character actions come amid concerns for his health after he appeared on stage earlier this month and struggled to control his shaking right hand.

Tom has sparked recent concerns for his health

Tom has suffered from several health issues during the years. Most recently in 2020, he and Rita tested positive for COVID-19 just days after the World Health Organization officially declared the outbreak a pandemic.

In the past, the actor has opened up about his diabetes, with Tom telling American talk show host David Letterman that he had started to experience symptoms a whopping "20 years" before he was officially diagnosed.

Tom and Rita married in 1988

Having had "high blood sugar numbers" since age 36, the star initially ignored the risk factors of the condition, and failed to make enough changes in his lifestyle to avoid an official diagnosis

"I went to the doctor, and he said, 'You know those high blood sugar numbers you've been dealing with since you were 36? Well, you've graduated! You've got type 2 diabetes, young man,'" Tom recalled before going on to call himself an "idiot" for not doing something to prevent the condition.

