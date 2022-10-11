Fern Britton appears to take a swipe at ex Phil Vickery after shock kiss The star has been posting on Twitter

Fern Britton found herself inadvertently back in the spotlight last month when her ex-husband Phil Vickery was photographed kissing one of her close friends.

In pictures released by the Sun, the 61-year-old celebrity chef was seen publicly kissing 58-year-old Lorraine Stanton during a date in London, and did little to hide their public display of affection.

WATCH: Fern Britton Recalls Moment Marriage To Phil Vickery Broke Down

Hospitality worker Lorraine has been good friends with TV star Fern for many years.

Fern and Phil, meanwhile, announced their split in January 2020 after 20 years of marriage. The former couple share 21-year-old daughter Winnie.

Fern appeared to take a swipe at ex-husband Phil

This week, however, Fern appeared to take a playful swipe at her ex-husband, who famously starred in BBC's Ready Steady Cook between 1996 and 2010.

The 65-year-old took to Twitter to share a recipe with her fans, writing: "Can't beat @MaryBerrysFoods recipe for #CoqAuVin. Substituted onions for shallots and carrots for mushrooms @AuntBessies comfort dumplings popped on top. A supper drenched with innuendo."

The former couple were married from 2000 until 2020

Fans were quick to see the funny side – with one notable response really standing out. "Puts Ready, Steady Cook into the shade, doesn't it, Fern…." one fan remarked – a comment that Fern liked.

Fern has chosen not to speak out about her ex-husband's new romance, although she did shut down recent speculation regarding her reaction.

At the time the pictures were published, the Sun claimed that Fern felt "betrayed" – something she strenuously denied. She tweeted: "Good morning all. Just to clear up any concerns re @TheSun front page. It is not true."

Fern previously said she is not considering dating anyone

Fern previously spoke about her split from Phil and was asked if she had found anyone new. "I'm not considering dating right now. I haven't been seeing anyone and nobody has approached me, which is nice, too.

"If someone came along who was lovely and kind and we didn't have to live together – if he had his life and I had mine – that might be perfect. But on the other hand, life is pretty bloody perfect right now and I'm happy with my company, so meeting someone would simply be icing on the cake."

