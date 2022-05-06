Fern Britton 'in pain all the time' with 'really bad' incurable condition

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Fern Britton, 64, spoke openly about her health battles in a new interview with Woman & Home.

The former This Morning presenter told the magazine: "I've got arthritis settling in everywhere. My knee is really bad and so is my shoulder," Fern explained. "I'm waiting on a list for a surgeon to sort it out. It's very boring when your body starts to be in pain all the time."

WATCH: Fern Britton makes rare comment about her daughters

Fern shared how she manages the pain, explaining she found online yoga classes about a year ago. She called the virtual sessions "wonderful," and explained they help ease the pain.

Fern isn't the only TV star to speak about their arthritis struggles openly. Ulrika Jonsson recently told The Express: "I think because arthritis is something I've lived with for so long, I've come to accept it.

“I can alleviate the pain that I get from my arthritis. Worst case scenario I might have to take a couple of painkillers. I can have a rest, walk around, put a pillow between my knees, before I reach for the painkillers."

Fern, whose new book The Good Servant lands in June, also spoke openly about how she's been having therapy once a week.

"It's so helpful to talk to someone who is completely divorced from you," she said. "Through therapy I've learnt not to fret too much about things I can't change.

Fern Britton was into running prior to her arthritis

"You may never have a satisfactory ending," she continued. "You may never know the answers and reasons. It just happened. I've come so far and left so much baggage behind now, which feels lovely."

