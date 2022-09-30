Fern Britton breaks silence after ex-husband Phil Vickery is pictured kissing her best friend

Fern Britton has broken her silence after Phil Vickery confirmed he is dating her friend, Lorraine Stanton.

In pictures, released by the Sun, the 61-year-old celebrity chef was seen publicly kissing 58-year-old Lorraine during a date in London, and did little to hide their public display of affection.

WATCH: Fern Britton recalls moment marriage to Phil Vickery broke down

The publication claimed that Fern, 65, felt "betrayed" - something which the former TV presenter has strenuously denied. On Friday, she tweeted: "Good morning all. Just to clear up any concerns re @TheSun front page. It is not true."

Hospitality worker Lorraine has been good friends with TV star Fern for many years. The new romance comes two years on from Phil's surprising split from the former This Morning host.

Back in July, Fern opened up about the "new chapter" in her life following the end of their 20-year marriage. "This new chapter has come at the right time for me," she told Prima Magazine. "I don't want to be the poster girl for separation, though, because a lot of people go through the same thing.

The couple were married for 20 years

"Often, the children leave home and you look at each other and go, 'Ah, where do we go from here?' I only wish I was the sort of person who could have persevered through that, but I couldn't."

Asked whether she has found anyone since the split, Fern commented: "I'm not considering dating right now. I haven't been seeing anyone and nobody has approached me, which is nice, too.

"If someone came along who was lovely and kind and we didn't have to live together – if he had his life and I had mine – that might be perfect. But on the other hand, life is pretty bloody perfect right now and I'm happy with my company, so meeting someone would simply be icing on the cake."

