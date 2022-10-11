David Schwimmer denounces anti-semitism in passionate statement and receives support from Jennifer Aniston The star spoke out against Kanye West's problematic comments

David Schwimmer is the latest celebrity to denounce Kanye "Ye" West's threats against the Jewish community.

MORE: David Schwimmer hilariously replicates Jennifer Aniston's latest shower photo

The Friends actor was a voice for the Jewish population in a 10 October statement, in which he warned about the rise of anti-semitism.

His defiant response, which was supported by his good friend and former co-star Jennifer Aniston, comes after the rapper was restricted on both Instagram and Twitter for anti-semitic comments and other erratic behavior.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Schwimmer's daughter dances with mom in sweet video

MORE: David Schwimmer's daughter's dreams come true in heartfelt new photo

On Saturday, 8 October, Kanye wrote in a since deleted Tweet: "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

He added: "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever [sic] opposes your agenda."

David took to Instagram to remind his followers of the ongoing marginalization Jewish people have faced for decades, and urged more to follow suit.

The actor's defiant message

Sharing a photo which read "bYE" in a nod to the Bound 2 singer's preferred name, he wrote: "Anti-semitism is on the rise globally."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston on David Schwimmer dating rumours: 'Really? That's my brother!'

MORE: David Schwimmer's daughter undergoes major makeover and she looks so different

He further explained: "Jews make up only 2.4% of the population of the United States but are the victims of more than 60% of all religious hate crimes," a statistic he credited to an FBI annual report from 2019.

Jamie Curtis was among some of the celebrities to speak out against anti-semitism

The father-of-one maintained: "Whether or not Kanye West is mentally ill, there's no question he is a bigot. His hate speech calls for violence against Jews. If you interpret his words any other way and defend him, guess what? You are racist. If we don't call someone as influential as Kanye out for his divisive, ignorant and anti-semitic words then we are complicit."

Though the comments were turned off on the post, he amassed over 250,000 likes for it, including one from Jennifer.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.