David Schwimmer's daughter's dreams come true in heartfelt new photo The Friends actor shares his only child with ex-wife Zoe Buckman

David Schwimmer is a doting dad-of-one and tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

However, he occasionally shares photos of his only child, daughter Cleo, who is growing up quickly.

Cleo's dreams came true over the weekend as she was pictured with her mom, Zoe Buckman, in a sweet Instagram photo taken with some iconic Drag Race stars, including Jaida Essence Hall and Jorgeous.

VIDEO: David Schwimmer's daughter showcases dance moves with famous mom

Zoe and Cleo were all smiles as they posed in the joyful picture, and Cleo looked all grown up sporting short blue hair.

In the caption, Zoe wrote: "This happened. No big deal. Jokes- OF COURSE IT’S A BIG DEAL!! We love these queens & the joy they bring @jaidaehall @jorgeous_1 @dayabetty @ageofaquaria @angeriavm & best wing woman @nickyonyc Cc: @omgheyrose @asiaoharaland."

David and Zoe met in 2007 and soon started dating – three years later they were married.

David Schwimmer's daughter Cleo posed with some iconic Drag Race stars

However, the couple called it quits in April 2017 and shortly afterwards their divorce was finalised. At the time, the pair put out a statement reading: "It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship.

"Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and wellbeing during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."

David Schwimmer and Zoe Buckman were married between 2010 and 2017

David and Zoe have remained on great terms and co-parent Cleo in New York City. The pair shared a rare photo together for an important reason back in 2020 too, when they joined one of the many Black Lives Matter protests in NYC following the killing of George Floyd.

David shared a photo on Instagram of the pair holding flowers among the crowds, and wrote a lengthy message about the importance of taking an active stand against racism, especially to lead by example to his little girl, and to help demand a better future for all children.

