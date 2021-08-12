David Schwimmer's daughter undergoes major makeover and she looks so different The Friends star shares his daughter with ex-wife Zoe Buckman

David Schwimmer's daughter has made a bold choice when it comes to her appearance and fans are loving it.

The ten-year-old - who David shares with his ex-wife, Zoe Buckman - showed up on her mother's Instagram rocking a brand new hairdo recently.

In the image, Chloe sported a super short pixie-cut which was dyed bright pink! Zoe captioned the image: "Word to who made ya!we got you baby," and the post was met with applause.

WATCH: David Schwimmer's daughter dances with her mum in rare video

"She's sooooo pretty," wrote one fan, while a second added: "This kid. Such an icon," and a third commented: "Gorgeous like her mama."

Many thought Chloe looked like her father and plenty added heart emojis and said her hair looked amazing.

The photo comes amidst rumours that David and his former Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston, had sparked up a romance.

David's ex-wife shared the photo of their daughter with bright pink hair

There have been claims the show's reunion stirred up feelings and they have reportedly been spending a lot of time together at Jennifer's Los Angeles home.

However, David's reps have dismissed the rumours, telling press that the reports of a romance between the actor and Jennifer are not true.

The claim comes after the actors, who are both currently single, revealed they were attracted to each other while shooting the first seasons of the show back in the early nineties.

David shares his daughter with his ex-wife Zoe Buckman

In the reunion, which aired back in May, David revealed that he had a "major crush" on Jen at the time but said that they never got together as "one of us was always in a relationship".

Jennifer added that David's feelings were "reciprocated", but the pair "channelled all our adoration and love for one another into Ross and Rachel".

David and Jennifer have both admitted to having a crush on one another

Jennifer was famously married to Brad Pitt and then Justin Theroux and David went on to marry Zoe and welcome Chloe.

They tied the knot in 2010 but sadly their relationship didn't last and they broke up in 2017.

Despite their breakup they remain amicable and successfully co-parent their daughter together.

